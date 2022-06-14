Children killed, tortured in Myanmar junta's crackdown, UN expert says

South Asia

Reuters
14 June, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 09:13 pm

Related News

Children killed, tortured in Myanmar junta's crackdown, UN expert says

Reuters
14 June, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 09:13 pm
FILE PHOTO: Police stand guard as they wait for protests against coup in Yangon, Myanmar Feb 4, 2021. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Police stand guard as they wait for protests against coup in Yangon, Myanmar Feb 4, 2021. Reuters

Scores of children have been killed in Myanmar since last year's coup, not just in the crossfire of conflict but as deliberate targets of a military willing to inflict immense suffering, a United Nations expert said on Tuesday.

Minors had been beaten and stabbed and had fingernails or teeth removed during interrogation, while some were made to endure mock executions, according to a report from UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews.

The junta has repeatedly scolded the UN and Western countries for interference and rejected allegations it is carrying out atrocities. A military spokesman could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Based on contributions from UN agencies, humanitarian and human rights groups and civil society organisations, the report said 250,000 children were displaced by fighting, and at the least 382 killed or maimed, including by air strikes or heavy artillery.

"The junta's relentless attacks on children underscore the generals' depravity and willingness to inflict immense suffering on innocent victims in its attempt to subjugate the people," Andrews said in a statement.

"The junta's attacks on children constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes."

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power early last year and launched a fierce crackdown on its opponents, prompting a violent backlash by newly formed resistance groups.

The UN had received information of 142 children being tortured by soldiers, police and pro-army militias, the report by Andrews said, while there were anecdotal reports of an increase in child labour recruitment, including by anti-junta fighters.

Andrews said the world should take coordinated action to isolate the junta financially and commit to a "dramatic increase" in humanitarian assistance.

He said UN members "must respond to the crisis in Myanmar with the same urgency they have responded to the crisis in Ukraine".

Top News / World+Biz

Myanamr / Maynamar Junta / children / kill / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

10h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

10h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

12h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

22m | Videos
Russia has 550 more nukes than US

Russia has 550 more nukes than US

27m | Videos
Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

3h | Videos
Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more