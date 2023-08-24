Chandrayaan 3: Meet Kalpana K, deputy project director of India's moon mission

South Asia

Hindustan Times
24 August, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

Chandrayaan 3: Meet Kalpana K, deputy project director of India's moon mission

Kalpana Kalahasti, the deputy project director of Chandrayaan 3, has etched her name in history and further paved the way for women's advancement in science

Hindustan Times
24 August, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 11:12 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chandrayaan 3's historic soft landing on the Moon on Wednesday opened up new avenues for humanity and space exploration. The mission has made India the first nation to have ever reached the lunar south pole, and put our nation among a selected group of countries to land a spacecraft on the Earth's natural satellite.

The monumental feat was achieved nearly four years after the failed soft landing attempt by Chandrayaan 2 in September 2019, which had left the nation dejected. However, Chandrayaan 3's success serves as a testament to the unwavering determination of the Indian Space Research Organisation. 

Who is Ritu Karidhal, the woman behind ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission

Central to this success is the remarkable team of five individuals who played pivotal roles in this mission. Among these accomplished team members is Kalpana Kalahasti, the deputy project director, who has etched her name in history and further paved the way for women's advancement in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) field.

Kalpana K served as the deputy project director in Chandrayaan 3 mission. She was second-in-command, paying extra attention to the minute details of the project.

According to her colleagues, she ensured that the mission progressed even during the pandemic. She was previously also involved in the second lunar mission and the Mangalyaan mission.

Science was a passion for women behind Chandrayaan 2

After the mission's success, she stood before the nation at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network and said, "…this will remain the most memorable moment for all of us…from the day we started rebuilding our spacecraft after the Chandrayaan 2 experience, it has been breathe in-breathe out Chandrayaan 3 for the team."

Lauding her teammates, she further went on to commend their dedication. "…from reconfigurations to assimilations and all the tests that we conducted meticulously, was possible due to the efforts of Chandrayaan 3 team…"

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on the moon in 'victory cry of a new India'

Other than Kalpana, other members of the team included ISRO chairman S Somanath; project director Veeramuthuvel; M Sankaran, the director of U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru where the satellite was built; and M Srikanth, the mission director.

Top News / World+Biz

Chandrayaan-3 / Kalpana K

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

2h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

1d | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

14h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

17h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

19h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19