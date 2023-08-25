Chandrayaan 3: lander walks on Moon, ISRO shares video

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the much-anticipated video of the Pragyan rover ramping down from the Vikram lander and walking on the lunar surface.

The rear wheels of the rover, have imprints of the space agency ISRO and the Indian emblem, depicting the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath. Faint marks can also be seen in the first video shared by the Indian space agency.

... ... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/nEU8s1At0W— ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 mission detailed timeline

Here is the detailed timeline of all the developments in the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

6 July: ISRO announces Mission Chandrayaan-3 launch date of July 14 from Sriharikota's second pad.

7 July: Successful vehicle electrical tests completed.

11 July: Comprehensive 24-hour 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch process concludes.

14 July: LVM3 M4 vehicle launches Chandrayaan-3 into designated orbit.

15 July: First orbit-raising manoeuvre successful, reaching 41762 km x 173 km orbit.

15 July: Second orbit-raising manoeuvre places Chandrayaan-3 at 41603 km x 226 km orbit.

22 July: Fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre establishes spacecraft in 71351 km x 233 km orbit.

25 July: Another successful orbit-raising manoeuvre.

1 August: Chandrayaan-3 inserted into translunar orbit (288 km x 369328 km).

5 August: Successful lunar orbit insertion (164 km x 18074 km).

6 August: Lunar orbit lowered to 170 km x 4,313 km.

9 August: ISRO carefully moves the spacecraft's path lower in its orbit around the moon. It has achieved a lunar orbit of 174 km x 1437 km

14 August: Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the moon's surface in another controlled bringing it in a orbit of 150 km x 177 km

16 August: The Indian spacecraft performs the fifth and final Moon-bound manoeuvre positioning itself in a near circular Lunar orbit of 163*153 km.

17 August: The landing module, comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, gets separated from its propulsion system.

18 August: Chandrayaan 3 successfully completed a 'deboosting' operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km

20 August: The Chandrayaan-3 will make the final orbit adjustment by reducing it to be around 134*25 km, the farthest and nearest point from the moon respectively

23 August: ISRO marked history with the successful landing of the Vikram lander. All the systems are performing as intended.