Centre refutes Mamata Banerjee's claim of exclusion from water sharing talks with Bangladesh

The BJP-led Indian Central government has asserted that the West Bengal government was well-informed and actively involved in the review and renewal process of the 'India-Bangladesh Treaty.'

This claim was, however, refuted by the Mamata Banerjee administration, which maintained that there was no formal or informal policy consultation regarding the water-sharing issue.

A senior official from the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, noted that West Bengal government officers participated in meetings held between August 2023 and April 2024 to review the 'India-Bangladesh Treaty' of 1996.

"Documents show that the West Bengal government was not only informed but also had representatives who actively participated in the process by providing critical data necessary for the treaty's renewal considerations. These actions clearly demonstrate that the state government was kept well-informed and involved in the treaty's review and renewal process," the official told PTI from New Delhi.

The official highlighted that on 24 July 2023, a committee was formed to conduct an internal review of the India-Bangladesh Treaty of 1996 on the sharing of Ganges waters and to develop India's strategy for its renewal or extension beyond 2026.

"The committee included a representative from the West Bengal government, not below the rank of chief engineer. The presence of this representative ensured that the state's concerns and inputs were considered during the review.

"This shows a deliberate and structured effort by the central government to include West Bengal in critical discussions and decision-making processes related to the treaty," said the official, who did not wish to be quoted.

The official added that on 23 August 2023, the Chief Engineer (Design and Research) of the West Bengal Irrigation and Waterways Department was nominated to represent the state in the committee for the internal review of the treaty.

Additionally, in a meeting held on 5 April this year, the joint secretary of the West Bengal Irrigation & Waterways Department was also present.

India and Bangladesh signed a Treaty on 12 December 1996, for sharing the waters of the Ganges at Farakka during the lean season. The water of the Ganges is shared at the Farakka Barrage, the last control point on the river Ganga in India, during the lean period from 1 January to 31 May every year, on a 10-day basis as per the provisions of the Treaty. The validity of the Treaty is for 30 years and is due for renewal in 2026.

On Monday (24 June), Mamata Banerjee wrote to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing "strong reservation" over the Centre excluding the state government from discussions held with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during her recent visit to New Delhi regarding water-sharing issues related to the Ganges and Teesta rivers.

The West Bengal CM urged Modi not to hold any discussions with the neighbouring country without involving the West Bengal government.

Speaking to the media at the state secretariat, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to the Bengal CM, said, "There was no formal or informal policy consultation regarding the water-sharing issue between the Union government and the state government."

He also claimed that the Jal Shakti Ministry had not communicated with Bengal in this regard, The Telegraph India reported.