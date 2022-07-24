Centre amends Indian flag code to allow people to display tricolour 24x7

South Asia

Hindustan Times
24 July, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 10:17 am

Centre amends Indian flag code to allow people to display tricolour 24x7

Earlier, the tricolour was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions

Hindustan Times
24 July, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 10:17 am
A boy&#039;s face is seen through the Indian national flag during Independence day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2018/ Reuters
A boy's face is seen through the Indian national flag during Independence day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2018/ Reuters

With the Centre launching the "Har Ghar Tiranga" (hoisting of the flag at every home in the country) campaign, it has also made changes in the Flag Code of India 2002 allowing the tricolour to be flown by the public both day and night.

 

"Har Ghar Tiranga" will be celebrated from 13 to 15 August as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to commemorate 75 years of a progressive independent India.

In a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said the display, hoisting and use of the Indian national flag is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Flag Code of India, 2002 has been further amended through an order on July, 20, 2022 and clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as under: (xi) "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night".

Earlier, the tricolour was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions.

Similarly, the government had amended the provision for material used for producing the Indian flag by adding machine made and polyester flags as well. The amendment in December 2021 said, "The National Flag shall be made of handspun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting."

Earlier machine made and polyester flags were not allowed to be used.

The home secretary on Saturday also enclosed with his letter the salient features of the Flag Code including the changes made on 30 December, 2021 and 20 July, 2022 and the frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the use and display of the national flag.

"You are requested to ensure that these are widely disseminated among various organisations, PSUs under your administrative control," the home secretary said in his letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have appealed to the citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes from 13 to 15 August. Shah said on Saturday that "during the 75th year of Independence, citizens should pledge to re-dedicate themselves to the tricolour for the development, bright future and security of the country, by hoisting the Tricolour in their homes from 13 to 15 August."

