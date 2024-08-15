C Raja Mohan writes: Bangladesh and the ‘foreign hand’ bogey

One of the more intriguing theories in the Indian media regarding Sheikh Hasina's downfall suggests that Muhammad Yunus, an 84-year-old economist labeled as a "CIA agent," orchestrated the overthrow of the powerful Awami League in Dhaka and outwitted its biggest external supporter and the regional power, India.

Conspiracy theories have long held sway in the Subcontinent. They require no evidence and cannot be disproved. South Asian rulers have often invoked the "foreign hand" theory when facing domestic challenges.

In the latter half of the 20th century, conspiracy theories were a staple of Indian politics. When confronted with resistance to her authoritarian rule, Indira Gandhi would reflexively blame foreign actors, primarily the CIA. During the Emergency imposed in 1975, Gandhi and her leftist supporters accused both domestic "fascists" and international "imperialists" of conspiring to topple her "progressive" government, reports Indian Express.

One might have thought that a "rising India" would now be self-assured and secure, having moved beyond the tendency to blame the "foreign hand" for undesirable or unexpected events. However, the shock of "losing an ally" in Dhaka seems to have triggered a case of Delhi derangement, says Indian Express.

Conspiracy theories pander to political prejudices and discourage common sense. They avoid reckoning with the causes of a political catastrophe staring in your face. You don't have to be a geopolitical genius to recognise that Sheikh Hasina was increasingly unpopular. She emaciated her party and turned it into a personal fief. Repeatedly rigged elections, a hardening monopoly over power, a shrinking bubble around the great leader, and growing authoritarianism combined with post-Covid economic challenges were building up anti-regime steam in Bangladesh for a while. The student movement against quotas provided the final trigger for the political blowout.

We can certainly empathise with Sheikh Hasina for clinging to the conspiracy theory. For she might be in the very early stages of grief — denial — at the loss of power.

It will be a while before she comes to terms with the sources of the tragic end to her extraordinary political career that has truly transformed Bangladesh. Hasina appears convinced that the US overthrew her because she refused to give America a military base. She is not the only South Asian leader who is blaming the US for losing power. Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been at it since he was defenestrated in a successful no-confidence vote in the National Assembly in April 2022. Like Hasina, Imran Khan also thinks his refusal to give a base ("absolutely not" were his famous words) was what turned America against him.

To be sure, the US military is looking for bases and facilities as it responds to the Chinese military challenge in Asia. But to suggest that the US so desperately needs bases in Bangladesh and Pakistan that it is organising coups would be outlandish. But then paranoia does not need evidence to thrive. The coup theory also gives too much credit to the CIA. The South Asian lore about the CIA's prowess outpaces the agency's capacity. Consider the following: The CIA could not organise the ouster of much-reviled President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela in the recent elections. The US failed to oust the communist regime in Cuba, in power for more than 60 years. Both are in America's backyard.

According to Indian Express, the CIA is not the only one that inspires the feverish imagination of South Asian conspiracy theorists. Indian external intelligence agency, R&AW, is blamed these days for any regime change in the neighbourhood.

Whether they realise it or not, in blaming the "foreign hand", the conspiracy theorists are indicting the Indian establishment for a major failure. If you say the CIA conducted a coup next door, right under India's nose, which has a huge footprint in Bangladesh, you are accusing Delhi of missing the big moment in Bangladesh. A serious Indian post-mortem on the origins and evolution of the Bangladesh crisis and Delhi's management would indeed produce valuable long-term lessons for India's regional policy. However, it is important to remember that no power, global or regional, can control politics in areas of strategic interest. And no government, however resourceful, is immune to utterly misreading the ground situation in other countries.

Instead of taking comfort in conspiracy theories, the Indian strategic community must reflect on Hasina's tragedy. As Shakespeare urged us in Richard the Second, "For God's sake, let us sit upon the ground/ And tell sad stories" of the fall of kings and queens.

Hasina's story is about both triumph and tragedy, says Indian Express.

Over the last 15 years, Hasina turned Bangladesh into a fast-growing economy and a "model" for other developing countries, including Pakistan to follow. She has also helped India and Bangladesh transcend some of the bitter legacies of Partition, settled the boundary dispute, ended cross-border terrorism, enhanced regional connectivity and boosted bilateral and regional trade. Like all tragic heroes, she had fatal flaws — the relentless determination to concentrate power in her hands and an inability to heal the deep political divisions in the country over its identity and history. Notwithstanding her tragic end, Hasina will go down as a truly historic figure in the evolution of the modern Subcontinent.

India has every reason to regret Hasina's fall from power, but Delhi can't be detained by what happened in the last few days. It must look ahead and cooperate with the new rulers in Dhaka to build on the solid foundation she constructed for the bilateral strategic partnership. Delhi must also signal empathy for the student movement that is seeking political liberalisation and wider economic opportunities. As it contributes to the immediate stabilisation of Bangladesh and its long-term rise, the US will remain an important partner for India.

Over the last few years, Delhi and Washington have moved closer to each other on South Asian issues. In the last few months, there has been an important effort to reduce bilateral differences on Bangladesh. Recall that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced Hasina to President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Delhi and encouraged Washington to reduce the political pressure on Dhaka. Despite the many questions about the January elections in Bangladesh, the Biden Administration offered to cooperate with the new government led by Hasina. The problem in the end was not between Delhi and Washington. It was about Hasina rapidly losing touch with her people. Even a massive collaboration between the RAW and the CIA could not have stopped the political clock that was ticking for Hasina's unpopular rule.

Finally, the conspiracy theories in play today are unlikely to undermine the deep structural convergence between Indian and US interests in the Subcontinent and its waters. The current crisis in Bangladesh and the gathering storm in Burma demand more intensive India-US consultation and cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and its littoral.