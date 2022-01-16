BSF rescues more than 140 indigenous parakeets on Bangladesh-India border

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) rescued more than 140 indigenous parakeets -- several of which are a few days old and were allegedly being smuggled -- at Tarali in North 24-Parganas district early Friday.

A patrol team posted at the India-Bangladesh border outpost spotted a few men moving suspiciously, reports The Telegraph India.

"When our men started chasing them, they dropped the bags and ran.

While some of our men searched the area for the bags, a few others managed to catch one of the smugglers," said an officer.

The team found the parakeets crammed inside eight small cages in three bags.

The birds will be handed over to the forest department of India soon.

