BSF rescues 2 Albino peacocks along Bangladesh-India border

South Asia

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 09:02 am

Related News

BSF rescues 2 Albino peacocks along Bangladesh-India border

They have been handed them over to the Forest Department

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 09:02 am
A white peacock inside the Mirpur zoo. It is one of the rarest and most beautiful fowls in the world. The white plumage is a result of a genetic variation. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
A white peacock inside the Mirpur zoo. It is one of the rarest and most beautiful fowls in the world. The white plumage is a result of a genetic variation. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Two white Albino peacocks were found by The Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday while the birds were being smuggled into India from Bangladesh, an officer of the paramilitary force said.

Earlier on Friday, two men were also spotted during patrolling near the Burnpur-Matiari border outpost. While being chased, the alleged Bangladeshi smugglers dropped two bags and fled the spot. The peacocks were then rescued from that bag, said the BFS officer.

Later, BSF handed them over to the Forest Department.

"We have received two peacocks. They might either be sent to Alipore Zoo in Kolkata or released in Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary in Nadia," Pradip Bagchi, Deputy Ranger (Ranaghat) of Nadia Murshidabad range of the Forest Department has confirmed the news to the NDTV India.
 

Top News / World+Biz

Peacocks / Bangladesh-India / Bangladesh-India border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates