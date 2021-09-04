BSF rescues 2 Albino peacocks along Bangladesh-India border

A white peacock inside the Mirpur zoo. It is one of the rarest and most beautiful fowls in the world. The white plumage is a result of a genetic variation. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Two white Albino peacocks were found by The Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday while the birds were being smuggled into India from Bangladesh, an officer of the paramilitary force said.

Earlier on Friday, two men were also spotted during patrolling near the Burnpur-Matiari border outpost. While being chased, the alleged Bangladeshi smugglers dropped two bags and fled the spot. The peacocks were then rescued from that bag, said the BFS officer.

Later, BSF handed them over to the Forest Department.

"We have received two peacocks. They might either be sent to Alipore Zoo in Kolkata or released in Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary in Nadia," Pradip Bagchi, Deputy Ranger (Ranaghat) of Nadia Murshidabad range of the Forest Department has confirmed the news to the NDTV India.

