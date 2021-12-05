BSF kicks off rally celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War

Officials in the BSF said the intruders were caught and handed over to the BGB, the border-guarding force of Bangladesh. (Representative photo/ TOI/

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday kicked off the 1,200-km Kolkata-Guwahati 'Swarnjayanti Shaurya Pradarsani Yatra' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

The mobile exhibition rally comprising six vehicles was flagged off from the border guarding force's South Bengal Frontier headquarters at Rajarhat on the fringes of Kolkata by BSF (ADG) Eastern Command Y B Khurania and Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan.

"The journey through West Bengal and Assam will be completed in 18 days," according to an official statement.

Cultural programmes, photo and firearms exhibitions were held and documentaries and short movies were screened during the day.

"The purpose of the Swarnjayanti Shaurya Pradarsani Yatra is to make people aware of Bangladesh's Liberation War and the victory over Pakistan and the incomparable contribution of BSF in it," it added.