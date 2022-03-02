BSF installs CCTV surveillance system at Bangladesh-India border

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has set up CCTV surveillance systems along the Bangladesh-India border in western Assam.

The force's Inspector General (IG), Guwahati Frontier, Sanjay Singh Gehlot inaugurated the surveillance system on Tuesday, reports Indian media.

Officials believe that this initiative would help monitor and control all activities along the frontier and further enhance round the clock vigilance to control border crimes.

According to BSF officials, the CCTV surveillance system would facilitate them to closely watch the border area day and night to curb smuggling and heightened activities of smugglers, anti-national and inimical elements.

While interacting with his men, Gehlot instructed them to remain extra-vigilant and also to maintain a high level of operational preparedness.

Bangladesh and India share a 4,096km border, and along with fencing, the BSF has also installed various other smart surveillance systems to further enhance vigil, especially in smuggling, crime and infiltration-prone areas, officials said.