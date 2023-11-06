BSF installs beehives along Bangladesh-India border to prevent crimes

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has installed beehives on the India-Bangladesh border fence in West Bengal to stop instances of cutting the hedge for cattle smuggling and other crimes, besides generating livelihood for the locals.

The first-of-its-kind initiative was launched recently by the BSF's 32nd battalion in the border areas of Nadia district with an aim to ensure border security and help the local populace through beekeeping, PTI reported today, quoting a senior BSF officer.

West Bengal shares a nearly 2,217km border with Bangladesh.

India's Ayush Ministry has been roped in by the BSF, which comes under the home ministry, for the project. The ministry has provided the border-guard force with the beehives and required expertise to fix those on the alloy-made "smart fence", reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Sujeet Kumar, commandant of the 32nd BSF battalion who conceptualised the idea, said the force has undertaken the initiative under the "Vibrant Village Programme" and gone a step further by requesting the Ayush Ministry to provide it with medicinal plants that bear flowers and can be planted around these bee boxes so that the bees can pollinate in abundance.

"The tying of beehives to the India-Bangladesh border fence was launched on 2 November. The BSF will ensure that these bee boxes are accessible to locals engaged in apiculture and there has been a very warm response from the villagers to this initiative," he said.

Officials said the border areas under the South Bengal frontier of the BSF in Nadia district are prone to cross-border crimes like cattle, gold, silver, and narcotics smuggling and there have been instances in the past when miscreants and smugglers have either cut or attempted to cut the fence for their illegal activities.

BSF hopes the beehives on the fence will be a deterrent for the smugglers trying to cut the fence, as any such attempt will disturb the bees, and a swarm attack of the bees can seriously injure them.

The BSF officer said the Ayush Ministry had provided the BSF with saplings of medicinal plants like tulsi, ekangi, satmuli, ashwagandha, aloe vera, and the force personnel, along with the locals, are planting those in the border areas.

Mustard is also being planted, and a public camp was recently held at Kadipur village of Nadia, where the locals were informed that the honey they extract from these beehives will be sold through the established setup and shops of the BSF Wives' Welfare Association. The profits made from the sale of the honey will go to the locals, the official said.

Honeybees hover over flowers to collect food and, as pollinators, play a vital role in the production of many crops that are needed to feed the world's population. Bees are responsible for pollinating almost all crops worldwide, including fruits, vegetables and nuts.