BSF to install over 5k CCTVs, surveillance gadgets at borders along Bangladesh, Pakistan 

File Photo: BSF jawans patrol along India-Bangladesh border on the eve of Independence Day, in Siliguri. Photo: PTI via Hindustan Times

The Border Security Force (BSF) will install 5,500 security cameras, and buy drones and other monitoring gadgets for India's borders along Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The central government of the neighbouring country has already sanctioned ₹30 crore (some $3.7 million) for the procurement of the security items.

BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh disclosed the information during the force's annual press conference in Delhi, India, on Wednesday, reports Hindustan Times.

"We have got around 5,500 CCTV surveillance cameras and some other gadgets and the Union home ministry has sanctioned a ₹30-crore fund for this procurement," Singh said.

Soon, he said, 5,500 security cameras will be installed in the front areas, both at borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan.

While terming the use of drones from across the border as a "major challenge" for which they do not have a foolproof solution yet, Singh said that BSF has developed "low-cost" technology solutions for monitoring infiltration, drone activity and other crimes in India's border with Pakistan.

"We will find solutions in the times to come and we are increasingly detecting and killing the drones," he said.

"We have tried to enhance the surveillance in border areas in a big way.

"This entails the use of surveillance cameras and drones on the western and eastern theatres (Pakistan and Bangladesh fronts respectively)."

The BSF too has developed some "low-cost technology solutions" that help us to mount effective surveillance in the border areas.

Similar tools provided by foreign vendors were found very costly and hence we have now developed in-house low-cost sensors and surveillance devices, the BSF chief said.