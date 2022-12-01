BSF to install over 5k CCTVs, surveillance gadgets at borders along Bangladesh, Pakistan 

South Asia

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 09:15 am

Related News

BSF to install over 5k CCTVs, surveillance gadgets at borders along Bangladesh, Pakistan 

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 09:15 am
File Photo: BSF jawans patrol along India-Bangladesh border on the eve of Independence Day, in Siliguri. Photo: PTI via Hindustan Times
File Photo: BSF jawans patrol along India-Bangladesh border on the eve of Independence Day, in Siliguri. Photo: PTI via Hindustan Times

The Border Security Force (BSF) will install 5,500 security cameras, and buy drones and other monitoring gadgets for India's borders along Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The central government of the neighbouring country has already sanctioned  ₹30 crore (some $3.7 million) for the procurement of the security items.

BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh disclosed the information during the force's annual press conference in Delhi, India, on Wednesday, reports Hindustan Times.

"We have got around 5,500 CCTV surveillance cameras and some other gadgets and the Union home ministry has sanctioned a ₹30-crore fund for this procurement," Singh said. 

Soon, he said, 5,500 security cameras will be installed in the front areas, both at borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan.

While terming the use of drones from across the border as a "major challenge" for which they do not have a foolproof solution yet, Singh said that BSF has developed "low-cost" technology solutions for monitoring infiltration, drone activity and other crimes in India's border with Pakistan.

"We will find solutions in the times to come and we are increasingly detecting and killing the drones," he said.

"We have tried to enhance the surveillance in border areas in a big way. 

"This entails the use of surveillance cameras and drones on the western and eastern theatres (Pakistan and Bangladesh fronts respectively)."

The BSF too has developed some "low-cost technology solutions" that help us to mount effective surveillance in the border areas.

Similar tools provided by foreign vendors were found very costly and hence we have now developed in-house low-cost sensors and surveillance devices, the BSF chief said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh-India border / BSF / BGB / Border Security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

1h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

1d | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

10h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

12h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

12h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending