BSF enhances vigilance with AI cameras along Bangladesh-India border in Tripura to curb infiltration

South Asia

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 07:20 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 07:34 am

A &#039;pilot project&#039; of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam&#039;s Silchar along India&#039;s border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo
A 'pilot project' of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam's Silchar along India's border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India has deployed AI-enabled cameras and facial recognition tools along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to crack down on illegal infiltration and contraband smuggling, according to a report by The Indian Express.

In a statement, BSF said, "Gaps in border fencing are being plugged using improvised methods. Additional teams are being deployed… and special focus is being given to joint operations with state police and sister agencies…"

The initiative follows a meeting in Agartala between Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and BSF officials, where the CM urged heightened border vigilance.

Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IG BSF, told Indian media that additional manpower has been stationed at critical border outposts. Several special operations have been initiated to target touts and smugglers in these areas.

"The BSF has a zero-tolerance policy against all such activities and field commanders have been briefed to launch intelligence-based operations to nab the touts," said the BSF IG.

According to reports, the BSF seized contraband items valued at Rs29 crore and detained 210 foreign nationals, including 198 Bangladeshis and 12 Rohingyas, till now in 2024.

A dossier listing Bangladeshi touts and criminals was handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during recent regional commander-level talks between the two forces.

The BGB has pledged to take action against these criminals, confirmed Patel.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometer international border with Bangladesh, parts of which remain unfenced due to local disputes.

