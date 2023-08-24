British trade minister to hold talks with Indian counterpart on trip

South Asia

Reuters
24 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 04:00 pm

Related News

British trade minister to hold talks with Indian counterpart on trip

Talks over a future Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have made progress in recent months, British and Indian sources have said, fuelling hopes a deal could be reached this year

Reuters
24 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 04:00 pm
Britain&#039;s Business and Trade Secretary, and Minister for Women and Equalities Kemi Badenoch speaks during &quot;The Framework for a Lasting Recovery&quot; session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on 21 June 2023. File Photo: Henry Nicholls/Pool via Reuters
Britain's Business and Trade Secretary, and Minister for Women and Equalities Kemi Badenoch speaks during "The Framework for a Lasting Recovery" session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on 21 June 2023. File Photo: Henry Nicholls/Pool via Reuters

British trade minister Kemi Badenoch will hold talks with her Indian counterpart this week in New Delhi, her office said on Thursday, but an agreement on trade is unlikely to be struck as further negotiations are scheduled for later in the year.

Talks over a future Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have made progress in recent months, British and Indian sources have said, fuelling hopes a deal could be reached this year.

But British government sources played down expectations that a deal would be done by a G20 meeting in the Indian city of Jaipur this week, with further FTA talks expected in September, after Badenoch's visit.

"There is a great deal to be done with India, but what happens in the negotiating room will govern the timeline," a government source said.

"We've made progress but talks are focused on complex and technical areas including goods, services, and investment."

On a three-day trip, Badenoch will meet Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi after attending a G20 trade ministers meeting in Jaipur on Thursday and Friday.

The trade ministry announced on Thursday a new UK-India marketing campaign to boost trade and investment links, aiming to double trade with India by 2030 with targeted trade missions in high growth sectors such as higher education and agri-tech.

"I'm delighted to be returning to India to support their G20 Presidency, further our trade talks and meet key business leaders," Badenoch said in a statement.

She will also meet the chair of Tata Sons after the group said it would build an electric vehicle battery plant in Britain to supply its Jaguar Land Rover factories, delivering a major boost for the UK car industry.

World+Biz

UK / India / trade talks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

3h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

4h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19