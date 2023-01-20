‘Bright spot’ India shines at WEF 2023 in Davos

South Asia

Hindustan Times
20 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 07:27 pm

Related News

‘Bright spot’ India shines at WEF 2023 in Davos

Klaus Schwab said India is promoting a just and equitable growth for all in the world during its G20 presidency

Hindustan Times
20 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 07:27 pm
Invest India is promoting Asia&#039;s third-biggest economy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland..Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Invest India is promoting Asia's third-biggest economy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland..Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Lauding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in a fractured world, the World Economic Forum's Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said India is a bright spot amid the global crisis.

After attending an India reception on Thursday night during the WEF Annual Meeting 2023, Schwab said India is promoting a just and equitable growth for all in the world during its G20 presidency, while also making significant progress on the most pressing domestic challenges.

"India's G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi's leadership is critical in this fractured world," Schwab said.

The WEF also issued a statement and said it values its nearly 40-year collaborative history with India and looks forward to continued cooperation with the country during its G20 presidency under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The WEF said its annual meeting is taking place at a time when multiple crises have deepened divisions and fragmented the geopolitical landscape.

Governments and businesses must address people's immediate, critical needs while also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, resilient world by the end of the decade, leaders have said here.

The WEF said the programme simultaneously addresses immediate crises and long-term future challenges and helps set the scene for India's G20 presidency.

"I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders," Schwab said.

"I commend the country's decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure. India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises," he added.

World+Biz / Global Economy

India / India economy / Davos / Davos 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

9h | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why not Ridmik?

11h | Panorama
UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

1d | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

1d | TBS Entertainment
Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

1h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

11h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects
Economy

WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects