Breakthrough in Indian tunnel rescue ops, ambulances on stand-by

South Asia

Hindustan Times
28 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 04:41 pm

Related News

Breakthrough in Indian tunnel rescue ops, ambulances on stand-by

The collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand has finally been breached, an official said on Tuesday, bringing hope to the families of those trapped inside

Hindustan Times
28 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 04:41 pm
Looking exhausted and anxious, with thick beards, the men could be seen peering at the endoscopic camera sent by rescuers. Photo: Collected
Looking exhausted and anxious, with thick beards, the men could be seen peering at the endoscopic camera sent by rescuers. Photo: Collected

The rescue team drilled through rocks and debris on Tuesday and were set to pull the trapped workers out of tunnel one by one to safety.

The collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand has finally been breached, an official said on Tuesday, bringing hope to the families of those trapped inside. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also confirmed in a social media post that the "work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed".

"As a result of the immense grace of Baba Baukh Nag Ji, prayers of crores of countrymen and the tireless work of all the rescue teams engaged in the rescue operation, the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed. Soon all the labourer brothers will be taken out," Dhami said on X in Hindi.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A senior official present at the site earlier said the drilling operation has been successfully completed, reported PTI. Asked by reporters, NHIDCL managing director Mahmood Ahmed did not immediately confirm the development but said the last section of the escape pipe was being pushed through the drilled passage.

The Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, equipped with ropes, lights, and stretchers, were seen at the entrance of the Silkyara tunnel, ready to reach those trapped inside.

As part of the intricate rescue plan, a team of NDRF personnel, equipped with essential tools, will first traverse to the other side of the collapsed tunnel through a pipeline. Once on the opposite side, they will communicate with the trapped individuals to assess their condition and provide necessary instructions for a safe evacuation.

To ensure a swift and organized response, all ambulances have been placed on standby and a green corridor has been established, streamlining the path for ambulances to swiftly transport the rescued individuals to medical facilities.

The process of pulling the trapped workers out, one at a time on wheeled stretchers through a pipe 90 cm (3 feet) wide, would take a couple of hours, reported Reuters quoting officials.

The tunnel is part of the $1.5 billion Char Dham highway, one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most ambitious projects, aimed at connecting four Hindu pilgrimage sites through an 890- km network of roads.

Authorities have not said what caused the cave-in but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.

Top News / World+Biz

India / tunnel / Uttarakhand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

49m | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1h | Panorama
Students that passes HSC recently are preparing for their forthcoming university admission test at a coaching centre in the capital. Photo: Courtesy

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

2h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

1h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

3h | TBS Economy
Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

5h | TBS World
Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

5h | TBS Stories