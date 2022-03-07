Brahmaputra-Ganga now connected via Indo-Bangladesh route

South Asia

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 10:53 am

Related News

Brahmaputra-Ganga now connected via Indo-Bangladesh route

Maiden cargo from India's Patna reaches Assam via Bangladesh through inland waterways

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 10:53 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian authorities in Guwahati on Sunday received the maiden voyage of food-grains from Patna to Pandu via Bangladesh.  

An event was held to welcome the self-propelled vessel MV Lal Bahadur Shastri carrying a total of 200MT of foodgrains for Food Corporation of India (FCI) – completing a maiden pilot in this route.

The Sarbananda Sonowal, India's union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, accompanied by CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma received the maiden voyage of food-grains.

According to Indian media, this initiative has ushered in a new age for inland waterways in Assam as Brahmaputra (NW2) gets connected with Ganga (National Waterway-1) via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route.

MV Lal Bahadur Shastri sailed some 2,350km from Patna on NW-1 and passed through Bhagalpur, Manihari, Sahibganj, Farakka, Tribeni, Kolkata, Haldia, Hemnagar; Indo Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route through Khulna, Narayanganj, Sirajganj, Chilmari and NW-2 through Dhubri, and Jogighopa.

Meanwhile, another vessel MV Ram Prasad Bismil with two barges Kalpana Chawla and APJ Abdul Kalam started voyage from Haldia on 17 February, 2022, and is on the way to Pandu. 

The vessel is carrying 1,800MT Tata steel and already reached the Bangladesh border at Dhubri. 

The ODC (over dimensional cargo, 252MT) of Numaligarh Bio-refinery reached Silghat on 15 February, 2022, from Haldia through IWT via IBP route. 

Another ODC (250MT) consignment is also on the way to Silghat.

While addressing the media,  Sonowal said, "Today marks the beginning of a new age of inland water transport in Assam. This is going to provide the business community with a viable, economic and ecological alternative. 

"The seamless cargo transportation is a journey of unfulfilled desires and aspirations of the people of Assam. The Northeast region is ready to unlock the value of the Astalakshmi."

Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarma said, "The start of cargo movement through ships through Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route marks the beginning of a new age of economic prosperity for the Northeast region."

This effort to rejuvenate the historical trade routes via Bangladesh got a big push under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Gati Shakti initiative and is expected to ramp up swift movement of cargo over Brahmaputra.

The IWAI is also planning to run a regular scheduled service on these routes.

As per Indian media, to improve the navigability, two stretches of IBP routes, i.e., Sirajganj-Daikhowa and Ashuganj-Zakiganj are also being developed at a cost of Rs305.84 crores on an 80:20 share basis (80% being borne by India and 20% by Bangladesh).

The contracts for dredging on the two stretches for providing and maintaining requisite depth for a period of seven years (from 2019 to 2026) are underway which will further reduce nearly 1,000km.

Economy / Top News / World+Biz / Trade

Bangladesh / India / Trade / Economy / Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

1h | Panorama
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

1h | Brands
Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

2h | Brands
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering his historic 7th March Speech at a huge public rally at Racecourse Maidan (Suhrawardy Udyan, 7 March 1971). Photo: Collected

The phenomenal story of how Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech was recorded  

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

1h | Videos
Can You Eat Green Potatoes?

Can You Eat Green Potatoes?

1h | Videos
Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

1h | Videos
Historic 7 March Speech: Bangabandhu's call for freedom

Historic 7 March Speech: Bangabandhu's call for freedom

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy