Blinken denies Taliban blocking Americans from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif

South Asia

Reuters
07 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 04:27 pm

Related News

Blinken denies Taliban blocking Americans from leaving Mazar-i-Sharif

Reports have emerged over the past few days that 1,000 people, including Americans, had been stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif airport for days awaiting clearance for their charter flights to leave

Reuters
07 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 04:27 pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (not pictured) in Rome, Italy, June 28, 2021.Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (not pictured) in Rome, Italy, June 28, 2021.Photo: Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denied on Tuesday reports that the Taliban had blocked Americans attempting to fly out of of a northern Afghan city, but said the group had not allowed charter flights to depart because some people lacked valid travel documents.

Reports have emerged over the past few days that 1,000 people, including Americans, had been stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif airport for days awaiting clearance for their charter flights to leave. One organiser blamed the delay on the State Department.

Blinken was speaking at a news conference in Qatar, a US ally that has emerged as a key interlocutor to the Taliban, which seized power in Kabul on Aug. 15 after the Western-backed government collapsed.

Blinken said Washington had identified a "relatively" small number of Americans seeking to depart from Mazar-i-Sharif.

But one of the main challenges around the charter flights attempting to depart was that some people lacked the valid travel documents which effectively blocked the departure of the entire group, he said.

"And it's my understanding is that the Taliban has not denied exit to anyone holding a valid document, but they have said those without valid documents, at this point, can't leave," Blinken said.

"Because all of these people are grouped together, that's meant that flights have not been allowed to go," he said.

The confusion was the latest flashpoint following a chaotic US military withdrawal completed after Taliban Islamist insurgents seized power.

Blinken added that the Taliban were upholding their commitment to allow Americans with valid travel documents to leave.

"We are not aware of anyone being held on an aircraft or any hostage like situation at Mazar-i-Sharif. So we have to work through the different requirements and that's exactly what we are doing," he said.

Speaking alongside Blinken, Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his country hoped Kabul airport would be up and running for passengers in the next few days, but no agreement on how to run it had yet been reached.

Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are in Qatar to seek the evacuation of Americans and Afghans at risk following the Taliban takeover and to build a consensus among allies on how to respond to the Islamist movement.

Top News / World+Biz

Anthony Blinken / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

20h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

20h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

20h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places