Blast tears through mosque at funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan

The brother of Ezmarai Ahmadi, a civilian wrongly identified as an Islamic State militant and killed in a U.S. drone strike, stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle that was damaged in the strike in the Kwaja Burga neighborhood of Kabul on Sept. 18. HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

An explosion took place inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday during the funeral of the provincial deputy governor who was killed in an attack this week, a provincial official said.

Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of northern Badakshan province, said the explosion had caused casualties but did not clarify how many. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed the deputy governor.