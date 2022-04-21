Blast in northern Afghan city of Kunduz kills or wounds 11 - health official
Eleven people were killed or wounded in a blast in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, a health official said on Thursday.
Najeebullah Sahel, from the provincial health authority, said hospitals had received the casualties from a blast and that the numbers could increase, but did not elaborate on the location or cause of the explosion.
Earlier on Thursday another blast tore through a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of Mazar-E-Sharif, killing at least five.