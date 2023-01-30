Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

South Asia

Reuters
30 January, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 04:02 pm

Related News

Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

Reuters
30 January, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 04:02 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An explosion in a mosque killed at 19 worshippers and wounded dozens more in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, a hospital official said, and many of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for daily prayers.

The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.

"It happened during prayers. A two-storey building has collapsed," an eyewitness told local news channel Geo TV, saying he was just outside the mosque when explosion happened.

"We received 19 dead and over 90 injured from the Peshawar Police Lines blast," said Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the city's Lady Reading Hospital, referring to the neighborhood. "Many others are in critical condition."

According to police there were more casualties buried beneath the rubble.

Footage from government broadcaster PTV showed police and residents scrambling to remove the debrise and carrying wounded people on their shoulders.

"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," police official Sikandar Khan said.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Peshwar / Blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

7h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Youths at the invitation of TBS

Youths at the invitation of TBS

1h | TBS Graduates
Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

2h | TBS Round Table
Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

4h | TBS World
Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund