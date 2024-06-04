BJP's bet on Modi's popularity 'backfired'

South Asia

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 10:28 pm

Related News

BJP's bet on Modi's popularity 'backfired'

While Modi is likely to win a third term in office, the mega election cast as a referendum on his personality seems to be a defeat for the prime minister.

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 10:28 pm
A supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) walks past a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its party&#039;s state headquarters in Gandhinagar, India, June 4, 2024. The poster reads, &quot;This time, over 400.&quot; REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) walks past a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its party's state headquarters in Gandhinagar, India, June 4, 2024. The poster reads, "This time, over 400." REUTERS/Amit Dave

Early leads in the election are showing fewer seats for the BJP than projected despite Modi being the frontman of the electoral campaign.

"They went from using Modi as the main argument to using him as the sole argument," political analyst Gilles Verniers told Al Jazeera. "And that backfired."

While Modi is likely to win a third term in office, the mega election cast as a referendum on his personality seems to be a defeat for the prime minister.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BJP is now likely to retain a majority as an alliance, thanks to the Janata Dal-United and the Telugu Desam Party, but this means that they will be beholden to their coalition partners for the first time.

"This is a setback," Verniers said. "The options [before the BJP] now are to be more conciliatory and share power, or to double down on authoritarianism, which is the path they have taken over the past few years."

'Unemployment trumped BJP in a way they didn't expect'

Political analyst Sanjay Kapoor told Al Jazeera that it seemed like a done deal for the BJP, but results did not follow what was projected.

"They gave the impression that they will romp through on the glow of the Ram temple that they built in Ayodhya," he said.

"But as the campaign started warming up and people started going to the ground, talking to reporters – they realised there were many compelling issues like price rise, like cost of living," he also said.

"And the most compelling was the unemployment and that trumped the BJP in a way they did not expect."

World+Biz

India / India election / Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

14h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

1h | Videos
Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

2h | Videos
Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

28m | Videos
1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

4h | Videos