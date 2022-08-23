BJP suspends Raja Singh after his arrest over derogatory comments about Prophet

South Asia

Hindustan Times
23 August, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 07:45 pm

BJP suspends Raja Singh after his arrest over derogatory comments about Prophet

Slogan-shouting workers of Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen staged a sit-in in front of the Hyderabad Police chief’s office demanding Singh’s immediate arrest

In his police complaint, activist Wajihudiddin Salman said Singh used vulgar language against the Prophet in a video uploaded on a YouTube channel named “Sree Ram Channel, Telangana” late on Monday night. The video was later removed. (PTI Photo)
In his police complaint, activist Wajihudiddin Salman said Singh used vulgar language against the Prophet in a video uploaded on a YouTube channel named “Sree Ram Channel, Telangana” late on Monday night. The video was later removed. (PTI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday suspended Telangana lawmaker T Raja Singh hours after he was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad, which sparked protests in Hyderabad.

In a notice to Singh, Om Pathak, the secretary of BJP's central disciplinary committee, said the lawmaker expressed views contrary to the party's position in clear violation of its Constitution. "...pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022."

Earlier, scores of slogan-shouting workers of Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a sit-in in front of the Hyderabad Police chief's office demanding Singh's immediate arrest. They threatened to intensify protests if Singh, who is often in the news for his inflammatory speeches, was not arrested within 24 hours.

Earlier, scores of slogan-shouting workers of Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a sit-in in front of the Hyderabad Police chief's office demanding Singh's immediate arrest. They threatened to intensify protests if Singh, who is often in the news for his inflammatory speeches, was not arrested within 24 hours.

 

