BJP leader calls off daughter's marriage to Muslim man after online outrage

South Asia

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 10:56 am

Related News

BJP leader calls off daughter's marriage to Muslim man after online outrage

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 10:56 am
Yashpal Benam. Photo: Collected
Yashpal Benam. Photo: Collected

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashpal Benam on Saturday cancelled his daughter's marriage to a Muslim man in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal with "mutual consent" with the groom's family after the wedding invitation card's picture went viral on social media, triggering a "controversy".

The marriage ceremony of the BJP leader's daughter was scheduled to be held on 28 May.

"The wedding to be held on 28 May now has been cancelled," the BJP leader told media persons on Saturday.

"Being a public representative, I did not want my daughter's marriage to take place under the protection of the police and the administration. I respect public sentiments," he added.

Benam said that the marriage was agreed upon the consent of both families, but had to be called off after certain things came to the fore.

"My daughter was going to get married to a Muslim youth. Keeping in view the happiness and future of the children, both families had decided to get them married, for which the cards were also printed and shared. But after the invitation card for the wedding went viral on social media, many types of things came to the fore objecting to the wedding," he said.

"After the controversy erupted, with mutual consent, both families decided not to carry out the marriage rituals for the time being," the BJP leader added.

However, he said that the decision regarding his daughter's marriage to the same man would be taken together with the family, well-wishers and the groom's side.

World+Biz

India / Interfaith Marriage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

47m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

42m | Brands
The state minister for the Social Welfare Ministry Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said that there are no beggars in the country, and those who are engaged in begging in the streets are all professionals. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why the govt repeatedly fails at taking beggars off the streets

3h | Panorama
Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

16h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

1d | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination