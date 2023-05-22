BJP leader calls off daughter's marriage to Muslim man after online outrage

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashpal Benam on Saturday cancelled his daughter's marriage to a Muslim man in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal with "mutual consent" with the groom's family after the wedding invitation card's picture went viral on social media, triggering a "controversy".

The marriage ceremony of the BJP leader's daughter was scheduled to be held on 28 May.

"The wedding to be held on 28 May now has been cancelled," the BJP leader told media persons on Saturday.

"Being a public representative, I did not want my daughter's marriage to take place under the protection of the police and the administration. I respect public sentiments," he added.

Benam said that the marriage was agreed upon the consent of both families, but had to be called off after certain things came to the fore.

"My daughter was going to get married to a Muslim youth. Keeping in view the happiness and future of the children, both families had decided to get them married, for which the cards were also printed and shared. But after the invitation card for the wedding went viral on social media, many types of things came to the fore objecting to the wedding," he said.

"After the controversy erupted, with mutual consent, both families decided not to carry out the marriage rituals for the time being," the BJP leader added.

However, he said that the decision regarding his daughter's marriage to the same man would be taken together with the family, well-wishers and the groom's side.