BJP alliance wins Tripura, Nagaland assembly elections

BJP-led alliance is set to retain power in Tripura and has won the Assembly Election 2023 in Nagaland while the party is looking towards a hung assembly in Meghalaya.

Indian Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to voters and lauded party workers on the Nagaland assembly poll win.

I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the @NDPPofficial-@BJP4Nagaland alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result. March 2, 2023

BJP-IPFT is set to retain power in Tripura despite the challenge from combined forces of Indian Left parties and Congress, and a second challenger in form of Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha. In Nagaland, NDPP-BJP alliance has already won 35 seats in 60-member assembly and is leading on two more seats. Meghalaya, however, is looking towards a hung assembly, reports Hindustan Times.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been able retain power in Tripura by thwarting the challenge from Left-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha, which made an impressive debut in assembly elections. Despite winning 13 seats, TIPRA Motha will not be able to play the role of kingmaker as the Left-Congress alliance, which managed to win just 14 seats, ensured that the BJP comes to power on its own.

While BJP, for the first time, contested on all 60 seats in Meghalaya, it could register win in just three seats of the 59 that went to polls. Voting on one seat has been postponed because of a candidate's death. The BJP was a partner in the state government but broke its alliance with the ruling National People's Party (NPP). Indian Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had hinted that the two parties can again come together in case of a hung assembly.

In Nagaland, the alliance of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the BJP has been able to sail through the electoral test by winning 35 seats and leading in two at the time of filing this report. Nagaland, last time, had the unique feature of having no opposition as all parties with presence in the 60-member assembly backed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led government. NDPP-BJP alliance has again contested the polls with a 40:20 formula (40 seats for the NDPP and 20 for the BJP).