Biparjoy weakens into 'very severe' cyclonic storm: Updates

South Asia

Hindustan Times
13 June, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:13 am

Related News

Biparjoy weakens into 'very severe' cyclonic storm: Updates

Hindustan Times
13 June, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:13 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Cyclone Biparjoy' on Tuesday weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather department, the cyclone has been moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour, and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat's Porbandar. It is expected to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy:

The IMD on Monday said that the Cyclone Biparjoy is set to cross Gujarat's Jakhau Port on 15 June as a 'very severe cyclonic storm'. In this regard, the weather department issued an orange alert for Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, and said, "VSCS Biparjoy lay centered at 0230 IST of the 13 June, 2023 over Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar & 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. To cross Saurashtra & Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSCS."

The Cyclonic storm is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on 16 June, the IMD said.

A total of 67 trains have been canceled in view of cyclone Biparjoy as a precautionary measure, CPRO Western Railway said on Monday. Along with this, various safety and security-related precautions are also being taken by the Western Railways for train passengers in the potential areas falling under its jurisdiction.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four more teams to Gujarat, two teams in addition to the already available three teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure against the Cyclone. The NDRF also informed that a team of around 22 rescuers has also been deployed in the coastal area of Diu since Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the Centre to deal with the situation arising out of the impending Cyclone Biparjoy. According to an official statement, the PM directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that the state government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable locations and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water, and are restored immediately in the event of damage caused to them.

World+Biz

Cyclone Biparjoy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

44m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

16h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

23h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

14h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

21h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA