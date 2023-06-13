Biparjoy weakens into 'very severe' cyclonic storm: Updates

The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Cyclone Biparjoy' on Tuesday weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather department, the cyclone has been moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour, and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat's Porbandar. It is expected to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy:

The IMD on Monday said that the Cyclone Biparjoy is set to cross Gujarat's Jakhau Port on 15 June as a 'very severe cyclonic storm'. In this regard, the weather department issued an orange alert for Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, and said, "VSCS Biparjoy lay centered at 0230 IST of the 13 June, 2023 over Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar & 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. To cross Saurashtra & Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSCS."

The Cyclonic storm is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on 16 June, the IMD said.

A total of 67 trains have been canceled in view of cyclone Biparjoy as a precautionary measure, CPRO Western Railway said on Monday. Along with this, various safety and security-related precautions are also being taken by the Western Railways for train passengers in the potential areas falling under its jurisdiction.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four more teams to Gujarat, two teams in addition to the already available three teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure against the Cyclone. The NDRF also informed that a team of around 22 rescuers has also been deployed in the coastal area of Diu since Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the Centre to deal with the situation arising out of the impending Cyclone Biparjoy. According to an official statement, the PM directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that the state government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable locations and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water, and are restored immediately in the event of damage caused to them.