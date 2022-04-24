Bilawal to take oath as foreign minister within two days

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 11:49 am

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People&#039;s Party (PPP), addresses to unveil party&#039;s manifesto for the upcoming general election, during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), addresses to unveil party's manifesto for the upcoming general election, during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will take oath as the next Pak foreign minister in a day or two, his party's leader and Adviser to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira confirmed Saturday.

Bilawal was present at the time when the initial federal cabinet members took oath, however, he did not take the oath, reports GEO. 

In a conversation with journalists in London, Kaira said Bilawal has left for Pakistan — after he held two meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to exchange views on political matters.

In their last meeting, the PML-N supremo and PPP chairman — the two key allies in the ruling coalition — discussed ways forward after a "constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament" and agree to work closely to "repair the rot across the board," read a joint statement.

Former Pak premier Nawaz Sharif led the PML-N delegation during the talks, while the PPP side comprised Bilawal, Senator Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Kaira.

The joint statement said that during the meeting both leaders agreed that they have accomplished a great deal whenever they work together, the statement said, adding that it was resolved that at a crucial crossroads in history the imperative to work together to rebuild the country was seriously needed.

