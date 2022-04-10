Bilawal to be Pakistan's next foreign minister?

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 11:40 am

However, in an interview, Bilawal said that the decision regarding the ministership will be taken by his party

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People&#039;s Party (PPP), addresses to unveil party&#039;s manifesto for the upcoming general election, during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), addresses to unveil party's manifesto for the upcoming general election, during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Following Imran Khan's ousting as Pakistan's prime minister on Saturday, all eyes are on the prospective candidates for the main positions if a new government is formed. According to rumours, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to be appointed as the South-Asian country's Minister of Foreign Affairs. 

While the positions of prime minister and president hold importance, the question of who will be the foreign minister under the new government is also important as the joint opposition has been constantly targeting the government for their wrong foreign policies, reports The News International citing Geo TV. 

However, in an interview with a foreign publication, Bilawal said that the decision regarding the ministership will be taken by his party.

Once again, while criticising the government, the 33-year-old politician said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made the foreign ministry and National Security Committee (NSC) controversial.

He said that democracy had been damaged during the four-year rule of the PTI; however, the Supreme Court's judgment is the "first step" towards ridding institutions of controversies.

Regarding the agreement signed with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), he said that the deal is not based on the demand of MQMP, the agendas also include "my wishes".

Meanwhile, speaking about PPP's ties with PMLN, Bilawal acknowledged that there are political and ideological differences between the two parties and "they will remain there in the future as well."

