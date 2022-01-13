5 dead, dozens hurt as 12 coaches of a train derail in West Bengal

13 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 08:16 pm

5 dead, dozens hurt as 12 coaches of a train derail in West Bengal

Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that the situation is being monitored by the state headquarters

At least 12 coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner Express overturned in West Bengal&#039;s Jalpaiguri. Photo: NDTV
At least 12 coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner Express overturned in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. Photo: NDTV

At least five casualties were reported after the Guwahati-Bikaner Express got derailed at Moynaguri in north Bengal, under North East Frontier Railway, on Thursday evening at around 5pm.  As the rescue work is going on, the injured are being taken to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital. A high-level investigation has been ordered to probe the accident

Railway officials later said at least 12 coaches were affected. Photos from the accident showed at least four to five bogies lying upside down on the track.  The number of casualties may go up, officials said.  The railways has announced ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for deceased, ₹1 lakh for severely injured, and ₹25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Giving the details of the passengers who were there on the Guwahati-Bikaner Express, Rajesh Kumar, chief reservation supervisor, Patna junction, said 98 passengers boarded the train from Patna junction. Three people boarded from Mokama and two from Bakhtiarpur, he said. 

A passenger told news agency ANI that they felt a huge jolt following which the bogies overturned. According to reports, the train was not overspeeding at the time of the accident; it was moving at the speed of 40kmph.

"Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Dilip Kumar Singh, divisional railway manager of the Alipuarduar section of the North East Frontier Railway, told the media that none of the coaches was filled to full capacity because of the Covid pandemic.

"Several teams are rushing to the spot. I am on my way. This is a case of derailment. Our men are making efforts to rescue the injured. We have no exact figure on casualties. There were not too many passengers in the train because of the Covid pandemic," said Singh.

The train left New Domohani station at 4.53 pm. It got derailed while moving towards the block section between New Domohani and new Maynaguri stations. Jalpaiguri district officials said the injured were being taken to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital. Rescue operators were sent from Siliguri and Aipurduar towns as well.

An inquiry has been ordered into the accident. Alipurduar Junction has opened hotline numbers for enquiry regarding the accident: 050 34666, 03564 255190, 0361-2731621,2731622,2731623.  Following helpline numbers are provided by New Delhi railway station: 011-23342954, 011-23341074 (P&t), 1072 (4 nos.)

