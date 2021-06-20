BGB asked for details by BSF regarding intruder

Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) has been asked for more information by Border Security Force (BSF) of an intruder who died of injuries in a hospital of North Tripura on Saturday.

According to BSF, the man fell on a blunt object and sustained severe injuries while trying to outrun chasing Indians towards border, reports The Hindu.

Reports said residents of Sonaichera, a border village in Kadamtala area of north Tripura, noticed movement of four people on the intervening night of June 13 and 14, and chased them. Three infiltrators managed to return to Bangladesh under the cover of darkness, but one fell down and was injured.

The BSF claimed the villagers found him seriously hurt and admitted him to a local hospital. He was subsequently shifted to the district government hospital at Dharmanagar after his condition deteriorated.

During investigation, the injured man identified himself as Suman Munda (27), resident of Kalamati village in Juri Sub-district of Moulvibazar district in northeast Bangladesh.

He passed away at 9 am in the district hospital.

The BSF officials of the Tripura Frontiers said they had not received any missing person report from the BGB. They lodged a protest note with it to verify the credentials of the intruder.

Tripura shares 856-km boundary with Bangladesh some portions of which are still not fenced resulting in intrusion of smugglers and criminals.