Bengal: Fresh violence in districts over Prophet remark row, mob damages train

South Asia

Hindustan Times
12 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 09:03 pm

Security personnel patrol on a street after violence erupted between police and protestors in Howrah on Saturday.(REUTERS)
Fresh violence erupted in West Bengal on Sunday during a protest against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP leaders.

According to reports, a mob attacked and damaged a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in Nadia district, affecting services. Some reports suggested, some of the protesters damaged shops near the local hospital as well.

An officer said a large number of protestors put up a road blockade and when they were chased by the police, some of them entered the station and threw stones at the train which was on a platform. He added train services on the Lalgola line have been affected due to the attack.

Violence was reported from North 24 Parganas and Murshidabad districts as well.

A day ago, massive clashes were reported from Howrah. Violence erupted in Murshidabad too. The administration had snapped internet services to stop the spread of misinformation. Howrah was on the boil for two days over the issue.

Meanwhile, high drama was witnessed at Tamluk in Purba Medinipur district earlier in the day as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was prevented by police from visiting violence-hit areas in Howrah.

He was later allowed to proceed after a two-hour-long stand-off on the condition that he would go straight to Kolkata, without making any pit stop in violence-hit areas in adjoining Howrah district.

A similar controversy ensued a day ago when Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was arrested for a few hours while on his way to the violence-hit district.

Prophet remarks / Defamatory Remarks against Prophet Mohammad / Islamophobia

