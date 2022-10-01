Beautification of Jammu and Kashmir's Dal Lake begun to attract more tourists 

The Dal Lake, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir of India, is about to get a facelift and breathe again, as authorities have taken some steps to beautify the lake to attract more tourists from across the world.

The beautification procedures include removing weeds, controlling the sewerage system, installing fountains, and relocating residents, reports ANI.

For the first time in several years, the Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) has pressed into service over 32 machines to remove the weeds that had covered an area of 6.5 sq km.

"In the past two years, we have been able to press over 32 machines for de-weeding while as nearly 500-600 men on a DBTL basis have been engaged and pressed into the service in the season to clean the water body," LCMA Vice-Chairman Bashir Ahmad Bhat.

Shikaras on Dal Lake in Kashmir. (Photo: Reuters)

To control the sewerage, the houseboats for the first time are being connected with the sewer line. "Around 920 houseboats will be connected with sewerage lines. We have so far connected 84 houseboats from western shore with it and the remaining will be connected by November this year," he said, adding that such a process will help keep the water body clean.

"The Dal lake has already attracted tourists and with the new initiatives, the water body will be more scenic in the coming months," he added.

Tourists ride "Shikaras" or boats in the waters of Dal Lake during sunset in Srinagar, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

In order to beautify the famous Dal Lake further, several government agencies are ready to share their bid in decorating the water body.

"A few projects have been taken up by Smarty City, which includes the Shalimar canal, cycling track on Nishat Sahthoo. We have also identified some places where the jetties are being upgraded or installed. The work on 8-10 places identified is going on at Ashai Bagh side and other places. We have also completed two parks where upgradation was needed so that the space is utilized properly," he said.

To make Dal lake more beautiful, six fountains will be installed in the famous water body soon and for which the places have been identified, he said.

Tourists pose on parked "Shikaras" or boats on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

With the new initiatives in process, the government is also mulling shifting the dwellers to other places, but the officials said it would take time to begin the procedure as the present focus is on connecting the houseboats with sewerage lines.

Pertinently, the shikara ride or the night stays at the houseboats have always remained in huge demand among tourists. In the recent tourist season, almost all the houseboats remained jam-packed and the tourists were finding it difficult to get a space for even a single night at Dal lake.