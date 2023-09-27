Bankrupt Sri Lanka's recovery 'not yet assured': IMF

South Asia

AFP
27 September, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 06:13 pm

Related News

Bankrupt Sri Lanka's recovery 'not yet assured': IMF

AFP
27 September, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 06:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bankrupt Sri Lanka's economic recovery was "not yet assured", the International Monetary Fund warned Wednesday, after the first review of its $2.9 billion bailout aimed at repairing the island nation's ruined finances.

The Washington-based lender of last resort said Sri Lanka had been unable to meet its revenue targets and ensure growth although it had tamed runaway inflation.

"Despite early signs of stabilisation, full economic recovery is not yet assured," the IMF said.

Last year's economic crash sparked dire food, fuel and medicine shortages, as well as months of civil unrest that eventually toppled then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

His successor Ranil Wickremesinghe has raised taxes and removed energy subsidies, but the IMF said state revenue was still below expectations.

An IMF delegation wrapped up their two-week mission to Sri Lanka without an announcement on releasing the second tranche of $330 million.

Colombo had expected that funding to be signed over at the end of the latest talks.

But the IMF said it was still reviewing "financing assurances" from external creditors on restructuring Sri Lanka's bilateral and private debt.

Colombo is in discussion with its private creditors to restructure Sri Lanka's international sovereign bonds, after defaulting on its $46 billion foreign debt in April 2022.

Talks are underway with bilateral lenders and part of the domestic debt has already been restructured.

China, which accounts for 52% of the island's bilateral debt, has not made its position on restructuring public, but has agreed to support Colombo.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka / IMF / International Monetary Fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

17h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

6h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

7h | TBS Economy