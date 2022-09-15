Bangladeshis have lower IQ than citizens of most other South Asian countries

Bangladeshis have a lower Intelligence Quotient (IQ) than the citizens of most other South Asian countries, said the World Population Review's Average IQ by Country 2022.

According to the study, Bangladesh ranked 150th on the global list with an average IQ of 74.33 points.

India stood at the 143rd position in the list with a score of 76.74. Pakistan ranked 120th with a score of 80. Sri Lanka stood at the 79th position with a score of 86.62. Afghanistan stood at 103rd place with a score of 82.12. Bhutan with an average score of 87.94 stood at 68th place. Myanmar stood at 52th position with a score of 91.18. Nepal had the lowest score of 42.99.

Japan topped the list with a score of 106.48. The USA and Russia are ranked 28th and 34th with 97.43 and 96.29 points.

The countries in the top ten are: Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Belarus, Finland, and Liechtenstein, respectively; Germany and the Netherlands are jointly in tenth place with the same score.

IQ is a measure of human intelligence. The higher one's IQ score, the more intelligent that person is considered to be.

The scores typically reflect the quality of education and resources available to people in their local geographic region. Areas of the world with lower IQ scores are typically poorer and less developed, particularly in the area of education, compared to countries with higher IQ scores.

An IQ score of 85 to 115 is considered a normal IQ level. And if the score is 130 they are considered to be slightly more intelligent than normal. If the score exceeds 160, one is considered to be a genius.