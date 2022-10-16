Bangladeshi youth delegation calls on Indian president in New Delhi

TBS Report 
16 October, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:23 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The youth delegation from Bangladesh called on Indian President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Friday, Indian online newspaper The Print quoted an official statement.

Addressing the delegation members, the Indian president said that they all are future leaders of Bangladesh and the custodians of the future of not only Bangladesh but also of the unique relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

She further expressed confidence that the youth will play a major role in the years to come in bolstering the relationship between the two countries and termed the visit important as it continues the momentum from the last year's celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Liberation of Bangladesh and the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India.

President further noted that India is proud to be a friend and partner in the Liberation War of Bangladesh and continues to share the development journey with Bangladesh. 

It is important for us to preserve this spirit, added The Print.

The 100-member youth delegation team from Bangladesh arrived in India on an eight-day visit on Wednesday.

Welcoming the delegation under the bilateral Youth Exchange Programme, India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tweeted that the programme aims to promote the exchange of ideas, values, and culture among the youth between the two nations.

The youth delegation will be interacting with key personalities and institutions in India, ranging from the government, educational, business, and science and technology fields.

The president further noted that while there is already a lot of people-to-people contact between India and Bangladesh, we need to do much more. In this regard, the youth of both countries can play a leading role. 

She expressed hope that the members of the delegation will use this opportunity to gain insights and experiences on various aspects of India, our diversity, and the developments in areas pertaining to science, technology, and arts, the press release added.

Notably, the Bangladesh Youth Delegation program was started in 2012 as a joint initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The main objective of this youth program is to foster goodwill and understanding of each other's countries, and promote the exchange of ideas and understanding of values and culture among the youth, the release stated. 

