Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry boyfriend

South Asia

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 12:13 pm

Photo: India Today
A 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman swam across the border all the way to India to marry her boyfriend.

She was arrested for entering the country illegally, per India Today.

The woman, Krishna Mandal, went through the Sundarbans and apparently, swam across the Malta River for over an hour to cross the India-Bangladesh border and reach India.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Abhik Mandal was waiting for her on the other side.

The couple reportedly met on Facebook and decided to get married.

Abhik Mandal did not have a passport, preventing him from coming to Bangladesh legally.

In the Kaikhali village of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Krishna finally met her boyfriend. The two then drove to Kolkata and got married in a temple.

Shortly after, the police were tipped off on the woman's illegal entry. On Monday, Narendrapur Police arrested Krishna Mandal.

According to India Today, the Indian government may hand her over to the Bangladesh High Commission.

India / Wedding / illegal entry

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

