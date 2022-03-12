Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire

An elderly Bangladeshi woman has died and a few others were injured in a devastating fire at a guest house in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street early today.

The fire originated from the reception on the second floor of the guest house. Later it spread to more than 10 rooms, Anandabazar reports quoting a staff of the guest house.

Guests, including some Bangladeshis, were evacuated immediately. However, a 60-year-old Bangladeshi woman -- Samematul Aras -- was found dead after the fire was doused.

Another Bangladeshi named – Moinul Haque, 35, was injured in the incident.

