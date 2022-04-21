Bangladesh wants to invest in West Bengal: Tipu Munshi

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 10:47 am

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that his country is keen to make investments in the state.

While speaking at the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022,  Minister Tipu Munshi also remarked that Indian investors should reciprocate and invest in Bangladesh, Outlook India reports.

"Mamata Banerjee is leading here and Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh as the country's Prime Minister. The Bangladesh economy is growing under Hasina's leadership. We want to invest in the state," he said noting he had met the Bengal Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

