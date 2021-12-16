The Bangladesh story is an attractive one: Pak PM's adviser

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 05:05 pm

Ishrat Husain is a Pakistani banker and economist who served as the dean of the Institute of Business Administration, University of Karachi and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan. He presently serves as Advisor to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for Institutional Reforms and Austerity

Ishrat Husain. Photo: Tahir Jamal, White Star
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Advisor for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Ishrat Husain has deemed Bangladesh's progress in the last 50 years as "an attractive one" as the country celebrates the golden jubilee of independence from Pakistan.

In an article titled, "The Bangladesh story" published in Pakistani newspaper The Dawn on Thursday (16 December), Ishrat Husain, also the former head of Institute of Business Administration, University of Karachi and the former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, asks, "How can a country so vulnerable to natural calamities outperform its much larger, better-endowed neighbours — India and Pakistan — in most socioeconomic indicators?"

"Bangladesh went through difficult times, setting up a new administration, rehabilitating displaced persons, dealing with the assassination of its founder and top political leadership and several aborted and successful military coups," he writes.

Former US United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's remarked that "Bangladesh is a bottomless basket" in the 1970s, now the country is considered as a role model, Husain remarked. 

"Bangladesh's national income has multiplied 50 times, per capita income 25 times (higher than India's and Pakistan's), and food production four times. Population growth was contained at 2.5 times, raising per capita food availability," he states.

Husain states that the success story of Bangladesh is largely due to its cultural homogeneity with the same language, ethnicity and "no religious, sectarian, tribal and feudal divisions". There is a rural-urban divide but rapid development has ensured that the level of general dissatisfaction is low. The pursuit of doing better has become a strong societal ethos. Bangladesh also doesn't face any serious external threats.

He also writes that the unitary form of government, without the intervening tiers of state and provinces, has conferred full control of administrative, political, legal and financial powers upon the central government, minimising the frictions inherent in multi-tier government structures.

"Policy and its execution follow a well-defined chain of command. Given a weak opposition and strong leadership at the top (sometimes criticised as quasi or semi-authoritarian), the winning party calls the shots, reinforcing execution capabilities and holding bureaucrats accountable," Ishrat Husain remarked. 

He noted that women empowerment prevailed in the country even before 1971 but the continued campaign for family planning, female education, health services and microcredit at all levels was carried out vigorously by successive governments with the active involvement of NGOs.

"Educated, healthy women with fewer and well-spaced children and with access to financial resources have raised female labour participation rates and reduced the gender gap."

Husain notes that despite bitter rivalries between the two main political parties, there has been a continuity in economic policies, projects and programmes.

"The parties did not deviate from the basic anchors — macroeconomic stability, fiscal prudence, openness to trade, incentivising the private sector and commitment to social development. Policy irreversibility has shown that a change of government would have no abrupt dislocation that could adversely affect investor and market sentiment, allowing investors to pursue their plans uninterrupted, leading to economic gains over time," he writes.

