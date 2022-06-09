Bangladesh plays major role in ensuring peace in northeast India: ex-NSG chief

The security issue located in the northeastern region of India has been brought under control with the help provided by Bangladesh, according to the former director-general of NSG Jayanto Narayan Choudhury.

The former director-general of NSG made the remark while speaking at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh at the Presidency University recently, where he praised Bangladesh for its continuous support regarding the security issue, Indian media. reports

"All the trouble we had in the northeast has been controlled and managed, partly because of Bangladesh. After we started tracking down shelters, almost every state in the northeast is now in peace.

When I was posted in Calcutta for five-six years, the informal help given by the RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) of Bangladesh... I have no words to express my gratitude," said Choudhury.

In his speech, Chowdhury claimed that no one has done as much for the northeast as Bangladesh.

He also advocated for easy movement of people between the two countries, focusing mainly on the shared culture.

Retired IFS officer Sarvajit Chakravarti, who also spoke at the programme, stated that it was necessary for India and Bangladesh to collaborate on common concerns which included disaster management.

"We need to devise ways which will allow people to move between the countries without too much of a problem -- by means of national identification cards, without visas and passports," he said.