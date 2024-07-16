Bangladesh national trying to cross into Nepal on Indian passport arrested

16 July, 2024, 07:30 am
Bangladesh national trying to cross into Nepal on Indian passport arrested

Indian police said the suspect, GM Sohag of Patuakhali district in south-central Bangladesh, was stopped by Indian immigration officials at Raxaul

Bangladesh national GM Sohag arrested along Indo-Nepal border Photo: ETV Bharat
Bangladesh national GM Sohag arrested along Indo-Nepal border Photo: ETV Bharat

A 38-year-old Bangladeshi national who illegally entered the country and was trying to cross over into Nepal posing as an Indian national has been arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Police said the suspect, G M Sohag of Patuakhali district in south-central Bangladesh, was trying to cross the border on the strength of an Indian passport, which identified him as Javed Mohammed, a resident of Hooghly district in West Bengal.

His conduct, however, aroused suspicions of the immigration officials who detained him for questioning. During a search of his luggage, officials also found a Bangladeshi passport in his possession, said Anjan Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Haraiya police outpost in Raxaul.

During interrogation, Sohag allegedly told the police that he first visited India on a valid visa a few years ago. Later, he entered the country illegally and lived in Kolkata where he procured Indian passport and Aadhaar identity documents. "The two documents bore his name as Javed Mohammad," said Kumar.

Sohag was planning to leave for Korea after crossing the border, said an immigration officer, who asked to be not named, said.

 

India / Nepal / Illegal immigration

