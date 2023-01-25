Bangladesh national held for faking identity in Tamil Nadu

A Bangladeshi national was detained by Immigration officials at Coimbatore International Airport, in one of the major metropolitan cities in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, for faking his identity by possessing forged documents.

The detainee identified as G Anwar Hussain, 28, was later handed over to the police, The Hindu reported.

Anwar Hussain, hailed from Maimensingh's Payari village, landed at Coimbatore Airport from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight on Monday.

As per the Hindu report, when airport officials asked him to show his travel documents during the immigration checks, Hussain produced his fake Indian passport and birth certificate to the officials.

On suspicion, the officials asked him to sing the Indian National Anthem, during which he admitted that he was a native of Bangladesh and obtained an Indian passport by submitting forged documents. The police said he had already worked in Tiruppur in 2018 and obtained his Aadhaar card and birth certificate by forgery. With those forged certificates, he got an Indian passport with a West Bengal address and travelled to the United Arab Emirates.

The police later booked him under the provisions of the Foreigners Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.