Bangladesh national held for faking identity in Tamil Nadu

South Asia

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 10:10 am

Related News

Bangladesh national held for faking identity in Tamil Nadu

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 10:10 am
Bangladesh national held for faking identity in Tamil Nadu

A Bangladeshi national was detained by Immigration officials at Coimbatore International Airport, in one of the major metropolitan cities in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, for faking his identity by possessing forged documents.

The detainee identified as G Anwar Hussain, 28, was later handed over to the police, The Hindu reported.

Anwar Hussain, hailed from Maimensingh's Payari village, landed at Coimbatore Airport from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight on Monday.

As per the Hindu report, when airport officials asked him to show his travel documents during the immigration checks, Hussain produced his fake Indian passport and birth certificate to the officials.

On suspicion, the officials asked him to sing the Indian National Anthem, during which he admitted that he was a native of Bangladesh and obtained an Indian passport by submitting forged documents. The police said he had already worked in Tiruppur in 2018 and obtained his Aadhaar card and birth certificate by forgery. With those forged certificates, he got an Indian passport with a West Bengal address and travelled to the United Arab Emirates.

The police later booked him under the provisions of the Foreigners Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

fake ID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

2h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

15h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

16h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

17h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

18h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February