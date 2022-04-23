Bangladesh may postpone loan repayments, India assures fuel to save Sri Lanka

South Asia

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 09:07 am

Related News

Bangladesh may postpone loan repayments, India assures fuel to save Sri Lanka

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 09:07 am
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country's economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Neighbouring countries have come to the rescue of Sri Lanka from the ongoing economic crisis as massive protests demanding the ouster of the Rajapaksas from power continue.

The Ecomic Times, in a recent report citing Sri Lankan officials, said that Bangladesh is keen to postpone a $450 million swap repayment while India will provide an additional $500 million in financial assistance to buy fuel.

Meanwhile, assistance by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take about six months and it will be in tranches, they said.

"During the intervening period, we need to find funds to keep our people supplied with essentials," a senior official Sri Lankan official told the India-based newspaper.

Besides, the World Bank is also ready to provide emergency support to the country and protect its most vulnerable sections amid an unprecedented economic crisis.

India has so far extended $2.5 billion in assistance.

Whereas, China, whose large loans and investments to the island nation led to allegations of debt diplomacy, said it would provide "emergency humanitarian assistance" to Colombo, but remained silent on its plea for debt rescheduling.

The Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka to help the country cope with the current difficulties, said Xu Wei, a spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency.

China has noticed Sri Lanka's economic difficulties, and as a traditional friendly neighbour, the Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to help it cope with the current difficulties, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Xu as saying on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin repeated the same at a media briefing in Beijing.

The "Chinese side has announced that it will provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka," Wang added.

"We will continue to offer support and assistance to the best of our capability to help Sri Lanka reinvigorate its economy and improve people's livelihood," he said.

Sri Lanka, which is on the brink of bankruptcy, is grappling with an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948. 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka economic crisis / Bangladesh / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

41m | Panorama
Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

21h | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

21h | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Black money whitening scope yet to bear fruit

46m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sharbat-E-Mohabbat!

51m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Eid shopping 2022: Facebook influencing clothing choices

1h | Videos
With support, Bangladesh can see a revolution in semiconductor market

With support, Bangladesh can see a revolution in semiconductor market

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?