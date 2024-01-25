Bangladesh-Indo connectivity via Tripura's Maitri Setu likely to begin in Feb

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 08:40 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 08:53 am

The bridge, located at the access point of Northeastern states to the Chittagong seaport over the River Feni, is expected to facilitate improved connectivity between the two nations

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh-India Friendship Bridge, also known as Maitri Setu, is poised to become operational in February, nearly three years after its inauguration. Aditya Mishra, Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), announced this development on Wednesday in Sabroom, South Tripura.

The bridge, located at the access point of Northeastern states to the Chittagong seaport over the River Feni, is expected to facilitate improved connectivity between the two nations, reports Times of India.

On Tuesday, Aditya Mishra, along with LPAI Secretary Vivek Burman, LPAI member Sanjeev Gupta, and Inspector General of BSF Tripura Piyush Patel, visited Sabroom. During the visit, they assessed the advancements in the ongoing work of the Sabroom Integrated Check Post (ICP) and other developmental initiatives aimed at enhancing trade and commerce through the utilization of Maitri Setu.

"The project under our watch is nearing completion. We are making all possible efforts to get this port inaugurated by next month. This port will facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries and boost the economy of the region," Mishra mentioned.

About 1.9-kilometer-long Maitri Setu linking Sabroom (India) and Chittagong Port (Bangladesh) at a distance of approximately 80 kilometers was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, in March 2021 but it has not yet been operational due to absence of land ICP and poor road connectivity in Bangladesh side, says TOI.

Mishra said Maitri Setu has ushered in new avenues for trade and communication between Southeast Asian countries and Northeast India and it is very important for enhancing trade and passenger movement between India and Bangladesh. Besides cargo and transshipments, Sabroom ICP will facilitate passenger movement from both countries.

During the visit of LPAI officials, a delegation from Bangladesh led by Director Ramgarh Port Sarwar Alam, CO Lt Col Syed Imam Hossain, UNO Ramgarh Mamta Afrin, AC Land Ramgarh Manas Chandra Das, and traffic officials of Bangladesh joined and assured full cooperation and expedite the process.
 

 

 

 

