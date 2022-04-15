Bangladesh-India tourism fest to begin from 17 April

South Asia

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 09:42 am

Related News

Bangladesh-India tourism fest to begin from 17 April

Hotel owners, tour operators, and tourism officials along with others from both countries will be attending the festival that is being organised by Tripura Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC)

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 09:42 am
Bangladesh-India tourism fest to begin from 17 April

Three-day long Bangladesh-India Tourism Festival is all set to begin on 17 April in Tripura's Agartala Ujjayanta Palace.

The festival comes in the wake of boosting tourism in Bangladesh and the Indian state of Tripura, reports The Times of India. 

Hotel owners, tour operators, and tourism officials along with others from both countries will be attending the festival that is being organised by Tripura Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC).

Prominent artists from both countries will be attending the festival, whereas a mega cultural programme will be held in the inaugural session of the festival. 

Further, hotel owners, tour operators, and tourism officials from both the countries will meet on April 19 to chalk out a roadmap for developing a tourist circuit in the region.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh-India / Bangladesh-India tourism / Bangladesh-India tourism fest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

23h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

11m | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

16m | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh