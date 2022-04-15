Bangladesh-India tourism fest to begin from 17 April

Three-day long Bangladesh-India Tourism Festival is all set to begin on 17 April in Tripura's Agartala Ujjayanta Palace.

The festival comes in the wake of boosting tourism in Bangladesh and the Indian state of Tripura, reports The Times of India.

Hotel owners, tour operators, and tourism officials along with others from both countries will be attending the festival that is being organised by Tripura Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC).

Prominent artists from both countries will be attending the festival, whereas a mega cultural programme will be held in the inaugural session of the festival.

Further, hotel owners, tour operators, and tourism officials from both the countries will meet on April 19 to chalk out a roadmap for developing a tourist circuit in the region.