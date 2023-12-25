Bangladesh, India stress on coordinated management to tackle trans-border crimes

Top officials of border security agencies of Bangladesh and India on 24 December stressed coordinated management to check trans-border crimes.

They also emphasised enhanced mutual trust between the border-guarding forces, reports The Hindu citing an official statement from India's Border Security Force (BSF).

BSF Guwahati Frontier Inspector General Dinesh Kumar Yadav, along with his field commanders, interacted with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan at the international border in Assam's Dhubri district.

"Both the officers briefly discussed the issues related to border management," the BSF release said.

Focus was laid on the importance of a coordinated border management plan in curbing the peril of trans-border crimes.

The BSF IG also discussed the new design of single-row fencing with the BGB top brass, it said.

During the meeting, various initiatives were highlighted to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between both the border-guarding forces, the release said.