Bangladesh, India launch joint military exercise in Meghalaya

Bangladesh and India commenced a two-week military exercise in Meghalaya's Umroi on Tuesday (3 October) in a bid to enhance mutual cooperation and share tactical expertise, reports PTI.

The joint effort -- 'SAMPRITI-XI' -- aimed at promoting best practices in sub-conventional operations, is poised to deepen bilateral relations, cultural understanding, and yield mutual benefits from shared experiences, according to statements from the defense ministry.

'This exercise, alternatingly organised by both countries, signifies strong bilateral defence cooperation initiatives. With its inception in Jorhat, Assam in 2009, the exercise has witnessed 10 successful editions till 2022,' it said.

The Bangladeshi contingent comprises 170 personnel, led by Brigadier General Mohammed Mafizul Islam Rashed, Commander of 52 Bangladesh Infantry Brigade.

The lead unit from the Bangladesh Army side is the 27 Bangladesh Infantry Regiment.

On the Indian side, the contingent is predominantly composed of troops from a battalion of the Rajput Regiment, under the command of Brigadier S K Anand, who serves as the Commander of a Mountain Brigade.