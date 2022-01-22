Bangladesh-India connectivity to help Tripura in trade, development 

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 09:53 am

Indian PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hopeful of Tripura’s steady growth thanks to Bangladesh link

Bangladesh-India connectivity to help Tripura in trade, development 

The ever-growing and developing Bangladesh-India connectivity, especially through riverine transportation, is helping the state of Tripura boost up its economy and turn into a land of possibilities.

The earlier landlocked northeastern state of the neighbouring country, now connected with multiple road, rail and waterways is turning into "a land of opportunities and a hub for trade connectivity," said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Indian premier made the remarks while addressing an event celebrating Tripura's 50th Statehood Day through videoconferencing on Friday, reports Indian media.

Boosting local trade in Indo-Bangla border areas highlighted at webinar

"The double engine government at the center and state have fulfilled the long pending demand of Tripura and gained access to the Chittagong sea port in Bangladesh", Modi said adding the state received the first cargo from Bangladesh through Akhaura Integrated Check Post in 2020.

The Indian prime minister said that the (Tripura) state is making good use of use of new technology in housing construction in providing for housing for the poor. 

Transshipment might eat up export trade at Akhaura Land Port

"These Light House Projects (LHP) are going on in six states and Tripura is one of them", he added. 

Modi said that the work of the last three years is just a beginning and Tripura's real potential is yet to be realized.

Tripura’s Gumti river approved as India-Bangladesh protocol route

Meanwhile, Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed PM Modi and said that there would be a lot of investment in Tripura in the coming days due to dozens of road and rail projects and international waterway connectivity with Bangladesh.

The work of the Agartala-Akhaura rail link was progressing at a rapid pace, he noted during the same event as PM Modi.

"The Tripura government has made great efforts to bring peace and stability. Today, instead of extremism, infiltration, blockades, drugs, arms trafficking, corruption and communal tension, Tripura is now moving towards development, connectivity, infrastructure, sports, investment, and promotion of organic farming," Amit Shah observed.
 

