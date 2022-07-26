Bangladesh, India and Pakistan could unite like Germany’s reunification: Haryana CM

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 03:09 pm

Bangladesh, India and Pakistan could unite like Germany’s reunification: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Photo: Collected
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh, India and Pakistan could unite just like Germany's reunification, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"East Germany and West Germany can unite, then can't India, Pakistan and Bangladesh unite? It happened not that long ago, around 1990-91 I think. People came and tore down the [Berlin] Wall… so there are different ideologies," Manohar Lal Khattar said while inaugurating a three-day national training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Minority Morcha at Gurgaon on Monday (25 July), reports the Indian Express. 

He also described the 1947 partition as "sad" and "painful".

"Partition was done on religious lines. People who chose to stay in this country… who said this country is their own… were given the 'minority' tag. The Constitution used this word, and Congress too, and we accepted it. How did this tag come? The idea was that there should be no misunderstanding or fear among these communities. There should be no feeling of insecurity and that they have an identity of their own," he said.

"The country and nation is our collective identity and to maintain this identity, we have to work with minority communities. This atmosphere of fear has to be removed. Congress scared people by the name of the Sangh… that Sangh will hurt you," he said.

 

