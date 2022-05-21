Bangladesh immigrants found guilty in Bengaluru gang rape case

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 11:25 am

Bangladesh immigrants found guilty in Bengaluru gang rape case

Among the 12 persons arrested in the case, it was found that 11 of them were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and one turned out to be local

Represenattional image. Illustration: TBS
Represenattional image. Illustration: TBS

A special court in India's Bengaluru has convicted eleven Bangladeshi nationals in a sexual assault case that took place in May last year.

Seven of the eleven convicts were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life on Friday (20 May) by special court 54, reports Indian Express.

They are Chand Miya, Mohammed Rifakdul Islam, Mohammed Alamin Hossien, Rakibul Islam, Mohammed Babu Sheik, Mohammed Dalim, and Azim Hossain.

Besides, Taniya Khan was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment while Mohammed Jamal was sentenced to 5 years in jail.

The two others were convicted for offences under the Foreigners Act and got nine months of simple imprisonment. One of the accused was acquitted as he turned approved.

Earlier, the heinous incident had made headlines after a video of the assault went viral.

Following this, Union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted urging the public to help police nab the accused.

Bengaluru police arrested all the accused and booked them under Sections 120(B), 201, 204, 323, 324, 343, 366(B), 370(A), 376(D), 376, 384, 504, 506 of IPC, Section 4 and 5 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, Section 67(A) IT Act and Section 14 of Foreigners Act.

Among the 12 persons arrested in the case, police found that 11 of them were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and one turned out to be local.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar Guled said, "To deliver speedy justice, the investigation was taken up on war footing, using all scientific aids at disposal such as DNA Analysis, electronic evidence, mobile forensics, fingerprint evidence, voice sampling etc....the case was charge-sheeted in a record time of 28 days."

